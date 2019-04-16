Tiger baseball falters late in Wally Pontiff Classic

METAIRIE - The LSU Tiger baseball team gave up back-to-back home runs in the 8th inning and lost 6-5 to Louisiana-Lafayette on Tuesday night in the annual Wally Pontiff Classic game in New Orleans.

The game was a back and forth affair until late in the game when Cajuns rightfielder Orynn Veillon blasted a two-run homer over the leftfield fence. Firstbaseman Handsome Monica followed that with a solo homer two pitches later to put the Cajuns ahead 6-5.

Pitcher Jacob Shultz made that lead stand up as he handcuffed the LSU Tiger hitters over the final four innings allowing just two hits and no runs to earn the win.

"Trent Vietmeier has done a great job all year, and he at least made them earn it," LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. "I'm more disappointed with the early part of the game. We gave them three runs on walks to lead off innings.

“We were limited tonight with our pitching staff and available position players due to injuries, and the very short turnaround with the Florida series starting on Thursday. We nearly overcame those obstacles tonight, but now our attention needs to completely shift to Thursday night’s game.”

LSU will host the Florida Gators for a three game series starting Thursday night at Alex Box Stadium.