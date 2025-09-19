Thursday's Health Report: How to properly clean to lessen fall allergies

BATON ROUGE — Spring is not the only season for a thorough cleaning of your home.

In fact, fall is the perfect time to tidy up if you have allergies.

"I ask families to focus on their kitchens, their bathrooms, their basements – anywhere that there can be standing water because those areas can actually harbor mold," Allergist Dr. Sandra Hong said.

Cleaning up mold in the home can be very effective in easing allergy symptoms.

Experts also recommend dusting and vacuuming regularly, especially in the bedroom. Bedding should be washed frequently. Dust mite covers can offer an extra layer of protection.

Changing air filters before you have to turn on the heat can also be helpful. If allergies persist after a deep clean, certain medications can offer relief.

The medications that I think are very helpful for both indoor and outdoor allergens are antihistamines. I think that they help a lot when people have itching or sneezing. And then I typically go to the nasal sprays, either nasal steroids or nasal antihistamines, if they have a lot of nasal congestion and postnasal drip.”

Seeing an allergist can help you identify exactly what you're allergic to and provide more treatment options.