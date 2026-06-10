Bino Watters, top player on transfer portal, joins LSU baseball team from Notre Dame

BATON ROUGE — The top player in the NCAA baseball transfer portal is coming to Baton Rouge.

Notre Dame outfielder Bino Watters announced his status as a Tiger on social media Wednesday morning, posting a picture of him sitting on a throne, surrounded by two national championship trophies, while wearing an LSU uniform.

Watters is currently a sophomore and is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan. While with the Fighting Irish, he was named to the 2026 first-team All-SEC and the 2025 ACC All-Freshman Team.

He has a .362 batting average with 10 home runs & 51 RBI and 0.967 fielding percentage this season.