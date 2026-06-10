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Bino Watters, top player on transfer portal, joins LSU baseball team from Notre Dame
BATON ROUGE — The top player in the NCAA baseball transfer portal is coming to Baton Rouge.
Notre Dame outfielder Bino Watters announced his status as a Tiger on social media Wednesday morning, posting a picture of him sitting on a throne, surrounded by two national championship trophies, while wearing an LSU uniform.
Watters is currently a sophomore and is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan. While with the Fighting Irish, he was named to the 2026 first-team All-SEC and the 2025 ACC All-Freshman Team.
He has a .362 batting average with 10 home runs & 51 RBI and 0.967 fielding percentage this season.
GEAUX TIGERS???? pic.twitter.com/ImWHkAMfBb— Bino Watters (@BinoWatters) June 10, 2026
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