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Bino Watters, top player on transfer portal, joins LSU baseball team from Notre Dame

1 hour 26 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, June 10 2026 Jun 10, 2026 June 10, 2026 9:03 AM June 10, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The top player in the NCAA baseball transfer portal is coming to Baton Rouge. 

Notre Dame outfielder Bino Watters announced his status as a Tiger on social media Wednesday morning, posting a picture of him sitting on a throne, surrounded by two national championship trophies, while wearing an LSU uniform. 

Watters is currently a sophomore and is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan. While with the Fighting Irish, he was named to the 2026 first-team All-SEC and the 2025 ACC All-Freshman Team. 

He has a .362 batting average with 10 home runs & 51 RBI and 0.967 fielding percentage this season. 

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