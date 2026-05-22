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FRIDAY HEALTH REPORT: A simple acronym can help you spot a stroke before it's too late
A simple acronym called BEFAST can help people spot the warning signs of a stroke, doctors say.
Each letter in BEFAST stands for a different symptom to watch for and noticing them quickly can make a real difference in outcomes, experts say.
B stands for balance, which means a sudden loss of balance or coordination.
E stands for eyes, which refers to vision problems or a sudden loss of vision in one eye.
F stands for face, so look for facial drooping or weakness.
A stands for a sudden weakness in one side of the arm or leg.
S stands for a sudden speech disturbance, such as trouble communicating or speaking.
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T stands for time, as acting quickly is important. If someone might be having a stroke, it is important to call 911 right away.
Recognizing these signs and acting fast can help. Up to 90 percent of strokes may be preventable by managing risk factors and living a healthy lifestyle.
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