Saints liking QB depth behind Tyler Shough

NEW ORLEANS - Ideally, the New Orleans Saints won't have to find out what Spencer Rattler or Zach Wilson look like in 2026 with last season's emergence of Tyler Shough as the Saints' QB1. But in terms of depth, Wilson and Rattler have much to offer.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore had nothing but positive things to say about Rattler, highlighting how the former fifth-round pick handled being benched for Shough last season.

"The way he handled a transition last year, where we ultimately went to Tyler, I think there's no better example of how to handle it than how Spencer handled it," said Moore. "This offseason I think he looks better, has thrown it better, has a better feel for the system, I think he's just playing really goof football."

Moore went on to discuss the acquisition of Wilson, noting the struggles the former top draft pick has had in his career so far.

"He's had to navigate a lot of different moving pieces," said Moore of Wilson. "I think we can create a really healthy ecosystem to let him develop as a quarterback. Obviously, we see the arm talent that he has."

All three Saints QBs are 26 years old or younger. Wilson is just under two months older than Shough.