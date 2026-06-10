Student hurt in second shooting at Baker High School since Monday, campus to be closed indefinitely

BAKER - A Baker High School student was shot Wednesday morning while they were leaving summer classes, prompting school leaders to close the campus for the summer and move all students to online learning.

Police responded to the school shortly after 10 a.m. for a shooting. Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said officers could hear the shots from the police department, which is across the street from the school.

A bystander told WBRZ she saw the victim lying in the back parking lot after the shooting happened and then saw a red truck flying down the street.

The victim, who is a male, was taken to a hospital in stable condition, officials said.

Dunn said police have detained one person who was leaving the scene, and there are possibly more suspects who will be taken into custody.

"All of the suspects and victims are known to us, and they are known to each other," Dunn said.

Early Monday morning, Baker Police took a person of interest into custody after at least one person fired shots just outside the fence of the school's football field during an early morning practice.

Dunn said it's too early to tell if the shootings are related or if Wednesday's shooting was targeted.

During a press conference after Wednesday's shooting, Helix Schools President and CEO Preston Castille announced that summer school students will transition to virtual learning indefinitely and that all sports practices and other activities have been suspended until further notice.

"Parents should be worried to send their kids to school right now," he said. "I would be worried about sending my kids to school right now. This has happened now twice."

Castille gave few details about the possible motivation behind the shootings, but said there are activities that are happening off campus that are "spilling over" into campus.

"The violence that's being perpetrated is happening at an age where it should be an age of innocence, and it is not that," Castille said. "It has been an age of violence, and that should not happen."

After Monday's shooting, Dunn said an SRO would be at the school at all times when students are on campus.

There was no school resource officer at the school when the shooting happened.

"The SRO normally leaves around the time when all of the kids leave, but at that time, none was on the campus," Dunn said.

Dunn said that the shooting could have possibly been prevented if the officer had been on campus.

"At the location where this was, there's a possibility," Dunn said.

Mayor Darnell Waites and Dist. 2 Metro Council member Anthony Kenney encouraged people not to point fingers at public officials after the shooting and instead come together as a community to address the root of crime.

"If our kids feel unsafe going to school, going to summer school, that means we have an at-home problem. That's not a Baker High School problem, that's not a City of Baker problem. That's not a Helix Community Schools problem," Kenney said.

Kenney said that Baker is "one of the safest cities in Louisiana" and referred to the two shootings as "isolated incidents."

"Baker is not a dangerous place," Kenney said.

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