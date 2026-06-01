American Red Cross in Baton Rouge reminds people to prep hurricane survival kit as season starts

BATON ROUGE — The American Red Cross is preparing to respond if a hurricane threatens the U.S. and is urging households to get ready too.

WBRZ's April Davis spoke with Louisiana Red Cross Regional Communications Manager Shelby Wells at the Red Cross warehouse in Baton Rouge about what people should have on hand before a storm arrives.

"When you think about preparedness, it's about taking action before you need to, right?" Wells said. "And so people can get ready by looking at the specific needs of their households."

Wells said that means thinking about children who need diapers, formula and wipes, older family members with specific medical prescriptions and supplies and pets that need extra food, medications and leashes.

The Red Cross recommends two types of kits. A go-kit should have three days of supplies that can be carried, including backup batteries and chargers for devices like cell phones, CPAP machines and wheelchairs. A stay-at-home kit should have two weeks of food and water and, if possible, a one-month supply of medications and medical supplies.

Prescription medications are one item Wells said people often overlook.

"So those prescription medications, ensure that you have the prescription itself in paper copy and that you have a month's worth on hand in case it's hard to get to wherever you need to go," Wells said.

Wells also pointed to first aid supplies that go beyond the basics. "Burn cream or dressing. A burn. You know, often people are trying to cook, maybe the power's out," Wells said. "And so having burn cream or dressing to help with something, if you're running the generator and something happens. It's just good to have those supplies on hand."

Wells noted that instant cold packs, bandages and pain relievers are also worth having ready, especially since more people may end up sheltering together during a storm.

Pet owners should pack leashes, carriers, food, bowls, litter and photos of themselves with their pet in case they get separated.

Find a checklist of survival kit supplies here.

The Red Cross offers free apps for weather alerts, open shelter locations and first aid guidance, available in English and Spanish. Classes are also available online and in person, including a course called Until Help Arrives.

Find the Red Cross apps here.