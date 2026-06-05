FRIDAY HEALTH REPORT: A stroke can be a blockage or a bleed, and the treatment depends on which one

A stroke happens when blood flow to the brain is disrupted, either through a blockage in an artery or a bleed caused by a burst artery in the brain.

Both types of stroke can look similar on the surface, but the treatments are completely different depending on what caused it.

When a stroke is caused by a blockage, there are two main treatment options. The first is a clot-busting medication and the second is a procedure to physically remove the clot.

"These are what we call the endovascular procedures," the source said. "Use a guide wire through the blood vessel in the groin and thread it up to that blood vessel in the brain and snag out the blood clot and reopen the blood vessel."

When a stroke is caused by a burst or leaking blood vessel, the buildup of blood increases pressure on brain cells and damages them.

"We're going to make sure that the blood pressure is not too high," the source said. "We're going to make sure the patient's blood is not too thin. If there's too much blood flow in the brain, there might be pressure and we might need to relieve that pressure surgically."