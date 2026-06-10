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REPORT: Brian Kelly working at Memphis as unofficial consultant

1 hour 14 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, June 10 2026 Jun 10, 2026 June 10, 2026 9:08 PM June 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Former LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly is working as an unofficial consultant for the Memphis football program, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Following his firing from LSU, Kelly is working as an unpaid consultant for Memphis Head Coach Charles Huff.

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Former Texas coach Charlie Strong and former Florida State and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher have also appeared in Memphis.

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