Baton Rouge doctor debunks dangerous tanning myths that are going viral

BATON ROUGE — Tanning and tanning beds are making a comeback among Gen Z, ages 14 to 29, and doctors are warning it is a dangerous trend.

A new study by the American Academy of Dermatology found about 20% of Gen Z respondents said they prioritize getting a tan over protecting their skin. The trend is being blamed on online misinformation.

WBRZ's April Davis spoke with family medicine doctor Olivia Ragusa at Baton Rouge General about some of the claims circulating online.

One popular claim is that a base tan protects skin from sunburn and skin cancer. Dr. Ragusa pushed back on that and other pro-tanning ideas.

"I highly recommend don't go to the tanning bed," Ragusa said. "I'm not saying go outside and never have fun. Just always wear sunscreen, at least SPF 30, whenever you're outside, no matter if you think it is raining or sunny. You should be wearing sunscreen every single day and use alternate methods like spray tans and lotions and foams that we have on the market now."

Another online claim is that tanning clears up acne.

"The sun is not a treatment for acne," Dr. Ragusa said. "I would recommend going to see your physician in order to come up with a good regimen. But going in the sun, it actually can cause hyperpigmentation and darkening and make those acne scars worse."

Some online posts say unprotected sun exposure is necessary to get vitamin D. Ragusa said tanning is not a good way to get vitamin D and that most of it should come from diet, not baking in the sun.

Some pro-tanning accounts also claim tanning is only dangerous if a person actually gets burned.

"No, because yes, that burn is a more significant damage, but even the tan on your skin is showing up damage coming through," Dr. Ragusa said.

On the claim that sunscreen is toxic and causes cancer, Dr. Ragusa said both chemical and physical sunscreens are safe to use.

"Some are better for sensitive skin, but sunscreen is much safer than the alternative of skin cancer."

The American Academy of Dermatology survey found more than half of Gen Z adults believe at least one common tanning myth, which researchers say is directly contributing to climbing skin cancer rates among young people.

Louisiana is one of more than 20 states that ban the use of tanning beds for anyone under 18. For evidence-based guidance on how to spot viral falsehoods, visit the Skin Cancer Foundation's website here.