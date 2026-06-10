Officials identify woman who died after being struck by a train in Baldwin

BALDWIN — A woman died Wednesday afternoon after she was struck by a train in Baldwin, first responders said.

Officials said Jennifer Lanceslin, 61, was taken to Franklin's Riverbend Hospital in critical condition before she passed away.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, Rosebud Road crosses the Burlington Northern Santa Fe tracks on the west side of Baldwin and is considered one of the safer intersections in the state by the Federal Railroad Administration.

Baldwin Police Chief Anthony Gibson expressed his condolences for Lanceslin's family, adding that she has done a lot of work for the Baldwin community.

Of the state's 2,710 railroad crossings, the Rosebud Road crossing ranks 1,740th on a list of "predicted accident" sites, the FRA says.

In general, the crossing sees five trains a day, plus 120 or so vehicles as of 2025, the FRA data show. Trains are allowed to travel at up to 70 mph.

The intersection has warning lights and gates.