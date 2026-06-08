MONDAY HEALTH REPORT: Dermatologist names 5 common summer skin conditions to watch for

Summer heat, sweat and sun exposure can trigger a range of skin conditions, according to a dermatologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Dr. Spencer Dunaway said the season brings a combination of factors that cause skin problems to flare.

"We tend to be hotter, a little sweatier and doing activities that cause friction," Dunaway said.

One of the most common summer skin problems is acne. Dunaway says it's important to wash sweat off before it dries and to switch to a lighter moisturizer.

"Switching your nighttime cream to something a little less thick will be less likely to cause you to have an acne flare, but still provide enough moisture to protect the skin," Dunaway said.

Dry, irritated skin is another concern. Dunaway says people tend to overexfoliate and using a light moisturizer can help.

Folliculitis, which is inflammation of hair follicles that can lead to a rash, is also common in summer. Wearing looser clothing and washing sweat off the skin can help prevent it.

Melasma, a condition that causes dark, discolored facial patches, is another risk. Sun exposure, pregnancy and taking birth control pills can raise the chances of developing it.

"Protecting yourself with strong SPFs even higher than what we'd normally recommend, such as SPF 50, is really useful for people that are on birth control pills or might be pregnant during the summer," Dunaway said.

Heat rash rounds out the list. Dunaway says it's the body's alarm system that a person is overheating.

"So if you start to notice these prickly, itchy red bumps on the skin, especially on a really hot day, that's an important sign to cool yourself off, seek shade or either get in some water," Dunaway said.