Good 2 Eat: Shrimp Creole

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, brought to you by Supreme Rice, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Shrimp Creole

3 Tbsp. butter

1 bell pepper, chopped

1 onion, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 Tbsp. flour

6 ounces tomato paste

14.5-ounce can crushed tomatoes

1 cup shrimp or chicken stock

2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning or more to taste

2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 Tbsp. Louisiana-style hot sauce

2 bay leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

Rice, chopped parsley, green onions and extra hot sauce for serving

Heat a large pan to medium heat and add the butter. Add the peppers, onion and celery and cook them down for about 5 minutes to soften.

Add the garlic and flour, and cook for another two minutes, stirring.

Swirl in the tomato paste and cook another minute.

Add the canned tomatoes, stock, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, Creole seasonings and bay leaves. Adjust for salt and pepper.

Stir and simmer the sauce for 20 minutes to thicken and let the flavors develop. You can simmer longer if you’d like.

Add the shrimp and tuck them under the sauce. Cook until the shrimp is nicely pink and cooked through.

Serve over rice, sprinkled with parsley and green onions. Add extra hot sauce if desired.