Louisiana Carrot Initiative kicks off at all Walmart stores statewide

BATON ROUGE - A benefits program that aims to incentivize buying fresh produce at Louisiana Walmart stores kicked off on Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health said.

The Louisiana Carrot Initiative provides SNAP recipients with a 30-cent bonus for every dollar spent on fresh produce at participating retailers. Participants can earn up to $25 in bonus benefits each month, which are automatically credited to their EBT card to purchase SNAP-eligible groceries at any retailer accepting SNAP benefits.

The initiative is available at all Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market stores. More information is available from the LDH here.