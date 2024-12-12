Thursday PM Forecast: weather transitions to mild and muggy by the weekend

Many locations woke up to frost and temperatures in the 30s on Thursday morning. Say goodbye to below average temperatures for the rest of the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast.

Tonight & Tomorrow: There will be just a few high clouds in the mix tonight but that will not be enough to hold considerable warmth on the ground. Low temperatures will be chilly in the low 40s but up notably from last night and frost is not expected. Friday will be transitional for the local weather. High temperatures would go warmer than the mid 60s if not for an uptick in cloud cover as the day progresses. Though organized rain is unlikely, a few spots could pick up a light shower or some sprinkles.

Up Next: After a warm front lifts through the area, the weekend will have a significant boost to temperatures. Saturday will have lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid 70s. Sunday will have lows in the low 60s and highs in the upper 70s. Each day will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and spotty showers are possible, but there should be no alarm for washed out activities. In fact, this general pattern will hold through the first half of next week. A stagnant, mild and almost muggy pattern will continue until another cold front can swoop through the region. There is no indication of this happening until at least next Wednesday night.

– Josh

