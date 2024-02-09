Thursday PM Forecast: warm end to week ahead of wet weather late weekend

After a very warm finish to a February workweek, the Mardi Gras weekend will have some weather woes. Rain and even thunderstorms could interfere with a few of the many outdoor events.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overcast will persist overnight. With ongoing southeast winds of 5-10mph, low temperatures will remain in the low 60s. On Friday, unseasonably warm temperatures will continue with afternoon high temperatures in the low 80s. This is especially likely in areas that see breaks of sun! The record high for the date is 83 degrees, set back in 1911. A spotty, light shower or two cannot be ruled out, but will be the exception rather than the rule.

Up Next: By the weekend, a slow moving cold front will crawl into Louisiana and Mississippi from the northwest. While most rain is expected to stay just to the north of the Capital Area on Saturday, isolated showers should certainly be a consideration for the many outdoor events and parades. The cold front will move closer overnight Saturday bringing steadily increasing coverage in rain and thunderstorms. Sunday is looking much wetter and the latest information has the forecast teetering on washout wording. Lightning within any of the thunderstorms could pose a danger to anyone outside. There is a chance that severe thunderstorms could develop and so continue to monitor the forecast for updates. Additionally, downpours could result in pockets of street and poor drainage flooding. By the time rain wraps up on Monday morning, about 1-3 inches will have fallen. Along with the storms, temperatures stay above average in the low to mid 70s both afternoons.

By the start of the new week, skies will start to clear out with sun even possible by the end of Lundi Gras. Mardi Gras will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the low 40s and highs in the low 60s. Generally, below average temperatures are anticipated for most of next week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.