Thursday PM Forecast: hotter temperatures lurk on other side of weak front

A few clouds and sprinkles associated with a weak cold front will clear the area into Friday. Lots of sunshine and above average temperatures are slated for the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A belt of moisture just ahead of a weakening cold front resulted in mostly cloudy skies and a light shower or two across the area on Thursday evening. However, the atmosphere will quickly dry behind the front and some clearing is expected through the night. Since the front will be slow to fully pass, low temperatures will keep to the low 60s. Any early clouds will quickly give way to sunshine on Friday. With a lack of any real cold air mass behind the front, highs will continue to chug higher and end up in the upper 80s.

Up Next: Warming will continue over the weekend. Beneath mainly clear skies, lows will be in the mid 50s followed by highs in the upper 80s. There are no 90s explicitly shown in the forecast, but an isolated overachieving hot spot is possible. For reference, the latest 90 degree reading ever registered for Baton Rouge was October 27, 1907. The region will remain dry through at least Wednesday. There is a possibility that an unsettled pattern tries to develop toward the end of next week, although the best chance for rain looks like it will stay just west of the local area.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Tammy continues to strengthen just east of the Leeward Island. The storm will be near hurricane intensity bringing strong wind, heavy rain and high surf to the Leeward Islands on Friday and Saturday. Tammy will start to turn northwest as it moves across the islands and then more due north early next week as it gets snagged by a front.

– Josh

