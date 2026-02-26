Thursday PM Forecast: front brings light showers, warmth follows

be any major temperature changes with a lot of warmth in the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast.

Friday: clearing north to south, still mild

Weekend: warm and dry

Next Week: still warm and dry, some morning fog possible

Tonight & Tomorrow: Isolated to scattered showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder are expected as a cold front crawls across the area, primarily after midnight and during the morning commute. Lows will be in the low 60s. On Friday, some spotty showers could be reignited along the slow-moving front, and so a 20% rain coverage is in the forecast. The best chance will be along and south of the interstates. With those lucky enough to get any rain receiving less than a quarter of an inch, this isn't the soaker we need to help with ongoing drought conditions and the high wildfire risk across the state, so please continue to be extra careful with any outdoor burning. Highs will be virtually unchanged behind the front, still hitting the low 80s.





Baseball at the Box: If you are heading to Alex Box Stadium this weekend, the weather will be cooperative. LSU hosts a four-game series against Dartmouth and Northeastern, and the conditions couldn't be much better for early March. Expect plenty of sun and warm temperatures. The two evening games will be in the 70s, and the two afternoon games will be in the 80s—take sunscreen and sunglasses for those!

Up Next: Looking ahead to the weekend and next week, the weather will settle into a very consistent, warm pattern. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. As we head into Monday and Tuesday, the mercury will climb even higher into the mid 80s. Morning lows will stay mild, mostly in the 50s and 60s, so you won't need many extra layers getting out the door. Moisture will increase with temperatures, and so be aware that there could be fog several mornings ahead. The next best chance for beneficial rain will not come until late next week, at the earliest.

– Josh

