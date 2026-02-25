Wednesday PM Forecast: warming trend continues, some showers to dodge before weekend

We are looking at a stretch of well-above-average temperatures for at least the next 7 to 10 days. Even with a cold front set to cross the region with showers and thunderstorms, temperatures won’t change much.

Thursday: cold front brings showers, mainly at night

Friday: clearing north to south, still mild

Weekend: warm and dry

Tonight & Tomorrow: During the overnight hours, a blanket of clouds will remain. Along with south winds of 10-15mph, low temperatures will be held up into the 60s. As we head into Thursday, the humidity will continue to climb, pushing high temperatures into the low 80s. Have an umbrella for the evening commute and after school sports practices in case of a passing shower, but most of the daylight hours will be dry. The Storm Station is tracking a weak cold front that will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Just scattered rain coverage of about 50% is anticipated, with those that receive rain measuring a half-inch or less.

Up Next: The cold front will not actually bring much “cold" with it as highs rebound to the upper 70s on Friday. Night will be crisp with a low in the upper 40s or low 50s. Saturday and Sunday will feature mainly clear skies with lows in the 50s and highs in the 80s. Plenty of sunshine and warmth will carry into the early days of March.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.