Former LSU, Louisiana Tech wide receiver Devonta Lee dies; he had been diagnosed with bone cancer

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Former LSU and Louisiana Tech wide receiver Devonta Lee has died, the schools shared on social media Thursday. 

A cause of death wasn't announced, but Lee's mother had said three years ago the football player had suffered from osteosarcoma, a bone cancer.

Lee played for LSU in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, and most recently for Louisiana Tech in 2024.

Lee went to Amite High School, where he helped the Warriors to the 2018 2A state championship.

In 2019, he committed to play for the Tigers as Rivals' No. 6 recruit in Louisiana. 

Several fans, media members and others who knew Lee took to social media to share their condolences and stories about him. 

