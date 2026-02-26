Latest Weather Blog
2 ON YOUR SIDE: Repairs begin after sewage backups frustrate Baton Rouge homeowner
BATON ROUGE - The day after a 2 On Your Side report about sewage backups inside a woman's home, a crew was working to identify the problem and make repairs.
The builder, Century Complete, sent a crew to investigate the problem this week. Those repairs were made on Wednesday. Homeowner Judy Moore says the whole situation has been very stressful.
"It was extremely stressful, I didn't know what to do," said Moore.
The home was built in 2024 in the Copper Oaks neighborhood off Mickens Road, and Moore has been the sole owner. A few months after she moved in, sewage began to bubble up from her toilets and showers. It happened a handful of times. She made calls, but hadn't received results until she contacted 2 On Your Side.
Her niece, Talaina Cureton, reached out for help.
"I feel a lot better, I feel a lot better because they're out here digging and we see results," said Cureton.
While Moore and Cureton still have questions about the work, they hope this is a step in the right direction to receiving the help they need to fix the house.
