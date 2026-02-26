Bond set for student accused of having gun that went off at Istrouma High School

BATON ROUGE - A $50,000 bond has been set for an 18-year-old accused of bringing a modified handgun into school, which went off in the middle of class.

Marcus Washington Jr. allegedly brought a .45 Glock into Istrouma High School, fixed with a device that converts a semi-automatic gun into an automatic weapon. A staff member allowed Washington pass through a metal detector that went off as he walked through it, The Advocate reported.

According to the school district, the student said the gun went off accidentally when he was adjusting his pants. After being discharged, the weapon was later found in a ceiling tile in the bathroom. No one was hurt.

That device landed Washington extra charges, including possession of a machine gun. He also faces charges of carrying a firearm on school property, negligent carrying of a concealed weapon, illegal use of weapons, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.