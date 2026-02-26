Thursday AM Forecast: Cold front brings a few showers, but not much of a cooldown

Temperatures will warm even more today as a cold front approaches the area. After passing through overnight and bringing a few showers, don't expect much of a cooldown.

Today & Tonight: It is a very mild start to the morning, with many in the mid-60s. This means jackets are honestly not even needed, and they will not be required at all during the day. Highs will reach near 80 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Breezy southerly winds 10-20 mph will continue to pump in warmer and moister air. This will allow for some isolated light showers throughout the course of the day. Overnight, a cold front will sweep through the area. Rain coverage has been trending lower, so only expect isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Although it will be a cold front by definition, not much of a cooldown will occur after it passes.

Up Next: Highs will not even budge behind the front. Expect the upper 70s Friday, with highs in the 80s all the way through the middle of next week. Lows will take a slight dip, from the mid-60s, to the mid-50s. Starting Friday afternoon, sunshine will dominate all the way through early next week. This means that the weather is shaping up nicely for baseball at the box! Just make sure to bring sunscreen and sunglasses. Spring-like weather will continue for the first week of March, with little to no rain in the forecast through midweek.

– Balin

