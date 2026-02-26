Southern's Human Jukebox joins HBCU bands to celebrate Michael Jackson ahead of film release

BATON ROUGE — The Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band is joining with two other HBCU bands to honor Michael Jackson's legacy in celebration of Black History Month.

The bands are performing their own interpretation of Jackson's hit "Don't Stop Til You Get Enough" ahead of the worldwide theatrical release of "MICHAEL."

The initiative, called "MICHAEL CELEBRATES: Legacy, Artistry, Culture," pays tribute to Jackson's legacy through performances rooted in culture, tradition, and pride.

"For generations, the music of Michael Jackson has shaped global culture and left an undeniable imprint on the sound and spirit of HBCU bands," said Kedric Tayor, director of bands at Southern.

"For Michael's fans everywhere, his legacy of performance and artistry is enduring," said Briana McElroy, head of digital marketing for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. "That legacy lives powerfully within HBCU communities, where music, movement, and excellence have long been expressions of culture, pride, and identity."

The Human Jukebox's performance is now available on official Southern University social media platforms and across the "MICHAEL" movie social media pages.

"MICHAEL" releases in theaters April 24.