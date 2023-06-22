Thursday PM Forecast: from standard warmth to summer sizzle

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be easier to find over the next two days than the rest of the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast. For the same reason, heat will return to well above average, and perhaps dangerous, levels.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect a partly cloudy and quiet night. Any spotty showers will diminish shortly after nightfall and temperatures will ease back into the mid 70s which is close to average for the time of year. Friday will be partly sunny and seasonably warm with high temperatures chugging into the low 90s. A very weak surface boundary, or front, will spark isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. While not as severe as earlier in the week, any of these storms could produce gusty wind, hail and downpours.

Up Next: Saturday will be the transitional day as far as weather is concerned. Temperatures will start to turn a little hotter as that weak front drifts farther north of the area. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility. By Sunday, and then into next week, an upper level ridge of high pressure will build over the Gulf Coast. This common feature tends to bounce back and forth across the southern United States during the summer. When overhead, we get stretches of very hot temperatures and minimal rain coverage. Next week, look for a return to highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Once again, we may need advisories or warnings for the heat.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Bret is expected to make a landfall crossing the Lesser Antilles Thursday night into Friday. The storm is moving west at 14mph with maximum sustained winds of 65mph. Bret should remain steady in intensity and speed through Friday followed by weakening and eventual dissipation over the Caribbean Sea this weekend in the face of harsh wind shear.

Tropical Depression Four has formed in the eastern Atlantic. That system will strengthen into Tropical Storm Cindy by Friday and continue northwestward remaining north and east of the Lesser Antilles over the weekend.

--Josh

