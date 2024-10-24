Thursday PM Forecast: drought conditions worsen as warm and dry stretch continues

The Capital Area is in the midst of its longest dry streak of the year. The latest drought monitor upgrades areas north and west of Baton Rouge into moderate and severe drought. Thursday marks the 20th consecutive day without rain. If not for a minimal tenth of an inch on October 4th, the dry spell would go all the way back to September 18th.

Tonight & Tomorrow: With mainly clear skies, overnight low temperatures will slide into the upper 50s. A gradual return of moisture will make some patchy fog more possible, especially south and west of Baton Rouge and near bodies of water. Any fog or morning clouds will quickly give way to sunshine and send high temperatures into the upper 80s on Friday. The record high for the date is 89 degrees, set on three separate occasions.

Up Next: Moisture will slowly increase over the next several days, keeping morning lows in the 60s and raising the possibility of patchy fog development each morning over the weekend. Those who may be hitting the roads for travel plans any morning over the next few should be cautious of low visibility. Afternoons will remain well above average for late October, warming into the upper 80s each day. Some record highs may be met in the coming days. Rain remains out of the question until the middle of next week when there are signs of a subtle pattern shift, but even that possibility looks to be on the lower end of the scale.

Away Football Games: Both Capital Area teams will be hitting the road this weekend for two highly anticipated match-ups. As LSU takes on Texas A&M Saturday night in College Station, fans should expect warm tailgating conditions that afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s under mainly sunny skies. This will be the latest game into the calendar year that LSU has played on the road at night with a kickoff temperature above 80 degrees. Check out this week's LSU's Kickoff Weather Index, here. Similar conditions are expected in Tallahassee, FL as Southern takes on Florida A&M. The evening kickoff will be mild after a warm afternoon full of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Thermometers will end up in the 70s by the end of the game. Fans heading to Florida or Texas this weekend will not need to pack any raingear but don't forget the sunglasses!

The Tropics: After a long active period, the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean are quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Josh

