Sunday PM Forecast: One more round of rain before we turn drier next week

As a cold front advances through the area this evening, numerous showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible. Drier air behind the front will lead to much drier conditions for most of next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Although most of the day has been dry with even some sunshine, that will change later this evening. Clouds have already been building once again, and will eventually turn into numerous showers and a few storms. The best chance of rain will be between 6-10pm as a cold front works its way through. Most will see less than 0.50", but isolated spots up to 1" are possible. After the front passes, we are done with the rain for a while. Drier air will move in aloft, but we will stay moist closer to the surface. This will lead to clouds all night long, with lows in the upper 40s. A new trend has been for clouds to stick around longer on Monday. Expect mostly cloudy conditions for most of the day, with partial clearing in the afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the mid-50s.





Up Next: Current expectations are for clouds to completely clear Monday night into Tuesday, but latest guidance indicates clouds could linger into early Tuesday. If this scenario starts to seem likely, lows will need to be raised. For now, we are keeping lows in the mid-30s. Good confidence on most of Tuesday being sunny, with highs in the upper 50s. The rest of the week will feature a temperature climb as moisture values slowly increase. We could reach the 70s by Thursday, with even a few showers possible to end the week. Models diverge over the weekend due to differences in front positioning. The current forecast calls for a front passage Friday, with decreasing temperatures into the weekend. This could change, so stay tuned for future updates.

