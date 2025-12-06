47°
Latest Weather Blog
Local high school teams compete in state semifinals
BATON ROUGE - The high school football season is winding down, and many Baton Rouge area teams are vying for a spot in the State Championship game in the Superdome. Here's a look at how the teams faired in the semifinals.
DIVISION I NON-SELECT
Zachary 17, Ruston 21
DIVISION I SELECT
Catholic 10, Edna Karr 17
DIVISION II NON-SELECT
Plaquemine 44, North Desoto 58
Trending News
DIVISION II SELECT
University Lab 27, St. Charles Catholic 34
DIVISION III SELECT
Dunham 49, Lafayette Christian 48
DIVISION IV SELECT
Ascension Catholic 45, Westminster Christian 14
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Residents awoken by trucks, vibrations in Addis
-
'It is a lot of money': Cedarcrest Baptist's Breakfast with Santa signs...
-
Louisiana State Police celebrates the graduation of Cadet Class 107
-
Baton Rouge woman arrested for allegedly abandoning two young children at a...
-
Glen Oaks High School's new Theatrical Arts Department puts on inaugural production...
Sports Video
-
Local high school teams compete in state semifinals
-
REPORT: Joe Sloan set to be the offensive coordinator at Kentucky
-
LSU Football is not retaining Austin Thomas as the team's general manager
-
Lane Kiffin to appear on College GameDay this weekend in Atlanta
-
Student-athletes from around Capital region sign Letters of Intent