47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Local high school teams compete in state semifinals

43 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, December 05 2025 Dec 5, 2025 December 05, 2025 11:38 PM December 05, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - The high school football season is winding down, and many Baton Rouge area teams are vying for a spot in the State Championship game in the Superdome. Here's a look at how the teams faired in the semifinals.

DIVISION I NON-SELECT

Zachary 17, Ruston 21

DIVISION I SELECT

Catholic 10, Edna Karr 17

DIVISION II NON-SELECT

Plaquemine 44, North Desoto 58

Trending News

DIVISION II SELECT

University Lab 27, St. Charles Catholic 34

DIVISION III SELECT

Dunham 49, Lafayette Christian 48

DIVISION IV SELECT 

Ascension Catholic 45, Westminster Christian 14

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days