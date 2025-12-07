LSU is going back to the Texas Bowl

HOUSTON - For the second straight season, the LSU football team will play its bowl game in Houston.

The Tigers are going back to the Texas Bowl after a 7-5 regular season. LSU will play No. 21 Houston at NRG Stadium in Houston on December 27. LSU beat Baylor in the Texas Bowl last season.

Houston is 9-3 this season under second-year head coach Willie Fritz. Fritz coached Tulane from 2016-2023.