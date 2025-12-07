Latest Weather Blog
Sunday AM forecast: A few sprinkles today, blustery and colder tonight
Mild temperatures and spotty showers headline your Sunday as the region sits between two fronts. Highs will warm to near 70 before a strong cold front arrives late tonight, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures by Monday. Much colder air settles in early this week, with the coldest night arriving Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Today and tonight: Expect mostly cloudy skies through the day with only a few light showers around, mainly near and south of I-10. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70, making today noticeably milder than the last few. There are Christmas parades and other holiday outdoor events today. Bring some rain gear, just in case.
Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast
Tonight, a strong cold front pushes through the region. Scattered showers or a rumble of thunder may accompany it, but rainfall will be brief. Behind the front, winds flip sharply to the north and increase, ushering in much colder and drier air. Overnight lows fall into the upper 30s to mid-40s, and wind gusts will make it feel even colder heading into Monday morning.
Trending News
Up Next: Sunshine gradually returns Monday afternoon, but brisk north winds will hold temperatures to the mid-50s despite clear skies. Monday night into Tuesday morning brings the coldest air of the week, with a light freeze possible north of the metro, and lows in the low to mid-30s around Baton Rouge and areas to the south.
A warming trend begins by midweek, with temperatures climbing to around 70 degrees on Wednesday and rising well into the 70s on Thursday. Another stronger cold front is expected to arrive late in the week, and this one will likely drop daytime highs into the 50s next weekend. A freeze is possible by early Sunday morning as the colder air settles in.
What to look out for:
- Strong cold front tonight: Scattered showers and gusty winds followed by a rapid cooldown.
- Coldest morning: Early Tuesday could bring the chilliest start of the week
- Warm surge midweek: Highs jump into the 70s Wednesday and Thursday before turning sharply colder next weekend.
Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.
Watch live news HERE.
– Dave
The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tulane tops North Texas 34-21 in American Conference title game for a...
-
Zachary celebrates holiday season with annual Christmas parade
-
New Orleans leaders blast immigration crackdown, pointing to video of agents chasing...
-
Escaped inmate from Vermilion Parish Jail captured along I-10 near Lafayette
-
Funeral arrangements announced for 73-year-old man found dead in a car
Sports Video
-
Kiffin's staff starts to round into shape
-
Local high school teams compete in state semifinals
-
REPORT: Joe Sloan set to be the offensive coordinator at Kentucky
-
LSU Football is not retaining Austin Thomas as the team's general manager
-
Lane Kiffin to appear on College GameDay this weekend in Atlanta