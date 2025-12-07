Sunday AM forecast: A few sprinkles today, blustery and colder tonight

Mild temperatures and spotty showers headline your Sunday as the region sits between two fronts. Highs will warm to near 70 before a strong cold front arrives late tonight, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures by Monday. Much colder air settles in early this week, with the coldest night arriving Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Today and tonight: Expect mostly cloudy skies through the day with only a few light showers around, mainly near and south of I-10. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70, making today noticeably milder than the last few. There are Christmas parades and other holiday outdoor events today. Bring some rain gear, just in case.





Tonight, a strong cold front pushes through the region. Scattered showers or a rumble of thunder may accompany it, but rainfall will be brief. Behind the front, winds flip sharply to the north and increase, ushering in much colder and drier air. Overnight lows fall into the upper 30s to mid-40s, and wind gusts will make it feel even colder heading into Monday morning.

Up Next: Sunshine gradually returns Monday afternoon, but brisk north winds will hold temperatures to the mid-50s despite clear skies. Monday night into Tuesday morning brings the coldest air of the week, with a light freeze possible north of the metro, and lows in the low to mid-30s around Baton Rouge and areas to the south.

A warming trend begins by midweek, with temperatures climbing to around 70 degrees on Wednesday and rising well into the 70s on Thursday. Another stronger cold front is expected to arrive late in the week, and this one will likely drop daytime highs into the 50s next weekend. A freeze is possible by early Sunday morning as the colder air settles in.

What to look out for:

Strong cold front tonight: Scattered showers and gusty winds followed by a rapid cooldown.

Coldest morning: Early Tuesday could bring the chilliest start of the week

Warm surge midweek: Highs jump into the 70s Wednesday and Thursday before turning sharply colder next weekend.

