Former EBR substitute teacher arrested again after allegedly contacting 16-year-old student

BATON ROUGE - A former substitute teacher arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile at an East Baton Rouge Parish high school was arrested again on Friday after contacting the 16-year-old student, according to arrest records.

Chloe Ephron, 24, was previously arrested on Nov. 20 after she allegedly began an inappropriate relationship with a student on the football team, exchanging explicit photos and messages.

Ephron was issued a protective order preventing her from contacting the student and from coming within 100 yards of his school or home.

Arrest records said that Ephron not only contacted the teenager on Nov. 29 but also met with his mother, who said she caught her son meeting with Ephron behind their home earlier that day.

The mother also allegedly found new messages between the teen and Ephron where they expressed how much they missed each other and how the teen "ruined her life," according to arrest records.

In one message, Ephron allegedly told the teen that her 3-year-old son has been asking for him.

Ephron was arrested for violations of protective orders.