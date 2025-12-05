Friday PM Forecast: Nuisance showers sticking around into the weekend

Nuisance showers will linger through the weekend, so keep rain in mind when making plans. Stay a step ahead with the Storm Station Mobile App, featuring live radar and constantly updated hour-by-hour forecasts — click HERE to download.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Isolated light showers or the occasional sprinkle will continue at times through the night. Even when it’s not raining, expect cloudy, damp, and chilly conditions with temperatures hovering in the mid-40s. More passing showers are likely to start on Saturday. Morning outdoor events have the best chance of encountering one of these light, quick-moving bands. Through the afternoon, moisture will gradually shift south and east, allowing most areas to dry out. A few breaks of late-day sunshine are even possible. Expect highs to be a bit milder, reaching the middle and upper 50s.





Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast

Sunday Cold Front: The biggest adjustment to the Storm Station forecast comes on Sunday. Any clearing trend Saturday afternoon will quickly reverse after dark. A few sprinkles or light showers are possible Sunday morning, but those should taper by midday. By late afternoon and evening, another round of showers, and even a few thunderstorms, is expected to develop ahead of an approaching cold front. This activity will be isolated and fast-moving, shifting east as the front pushes through during the evening hours. Before its passage, expect a fast warmup with highs in the upper 60s.

Up Next: Sunshine will finally make a return into next week. This comes as a surge of cooler air arrives. Look for a high in the mid to upper 50s both on Monday and Tuesday. Between the two days, lows will dip into frost and freeze territory again. The cooldown won’t last long, however. Temperatures will rebound steadily by midweek, and highs might even reach the lower 70s on Thursday.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.