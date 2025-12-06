Saturday AM forecast: Light rain early today. Drier next week

Scattered light rain continues at times today, especially south of the I-10/12 corridor, with another area of showers possible on Sunday. A stronger cold front moves through late Sunday, setting up a colder start to the new week.

Today and tonight: Light to moderate rain has redeveloped this morning, and showers will continue on and off for the early part of the day, mainly south of the I-10/12 corridor. Rainfall totals will stay light, generally under 1 inch, and activity gradually tapers off later this afternoon as the disturbance moves east.

Most inland areas stay mostly cloudy and cool with only spotty showers. Tonight, conditions briefly dry out with mostly cloudy skies and seasonably cool temperatures.

Up Next: A stronger cold front arrives on Sunday, bringing the final round of scattered showers to both coastal and inland areas. Rainfall will again be light, but the front sets up a noticeable change.

Behind the front, much colder air pours in on Monday, with temperatures falling significantly on Monday night. This leads into the coldest morning of the week on Tuesday, when lows drop to near freezing in southwest Mississippi and adjacent parishes, with upper 30s south of the metro. Dry weather dominates Sunday night through midweek.





What to look out for:

Light Rain Today: Coastal parishes will pick up the most, up to about 1 inch, with much lower totals inland.

Final Showers Sunday: Scattered light rain may redevelop with the passing front. No flooding issues expected.

Colder Start to Next Week: The strongest cold air arrives Monday night. Tuesday morning brings the coldest temperatures of the period, near freezing north of the lakes and in southwest Mississippi.

Dry, Quiet Stretch to Follow: After Sunday’s front, high pressure brings several dry days through at least Thursday.

– Dave

