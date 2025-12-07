Sistars of Empowerment hosts Louisiana Cultural Music and Arts Festival

BATON ROUGE - The Sistars of Empowerment hosted its inaugural Louisiana Cultural Music and Arts Festival on Sunday in downtown Baton Rouge.

The festival featured over 20 live performances across three stages, showcasing a mix of music, dancers, poets, and cultural storytellers celebrating the soul of the bayou state.

The event also featured the Royal Walk of Louisiana Pageant and Festival Queens.

"This festival is more than just entertainment, it’s a tribute to Louisiana’s rich cultural heritage and a platform for our artists, creatives, and entrepreneurs,” Executive Director of Sistars of Empowerment Nadia Francois said.

Visitors enjoyed live art demonstrations, food tastings and a dedicated Kids' Creative Zone offering family-friendly fun.