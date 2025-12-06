Saturday PM Forecast: Front drives isolated showers Sunday before sunshine returns

Clouds and some showers will stay in the forecast through the second half of the weekend. After a front moves through, sunshine will make a return early next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy conditions are expected overnight, with lows settling down near 50 degrees. A few spotty showers will be possible, but most will stay dry. That will also be the case throughout most of Sunday. Only expect a few passing showers with more clouds than sun. This will change in the evening and early in the overnight hours. Moisture values will slightly uptick ahead of a cold front. This will drive isolated showers, and possibly even a thunderstorm. Those who do see rain should pick up 0.50" or less, but if a thunderstorm forms, totals near 1" are possible. Highs during the day will top out in the lower 70s.





Up Next: A cold front looks to move through Sunday night, lowering temperatures once again. Clouds will hang around through the first half of Monday, before sunshine finally returns in the afternoon and evening. Highs early week will be in the 50s, with lows in the 30s. On Tuesday morning, some locations especially north of Baton Rouge could see a light freeze. Moisture return will begin mid-week, with highs increasing into the 70s by Thursday. Another front looks to move through on Friday, first bringing a few showers, then another cooldown.

— Balin

