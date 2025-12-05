Friday AM Forecast: Showers and clouds stick around the next few days

Thankfully, the heaviest rain has passed. From here on out, only light to moderate showers are expected, and the cloudy, damp weather will linger through the first half of the weekend.

Friday & Saturday: This morning, there will not be near as much rainfall as yesterday, meaning your morning drive will be good to go! That does not mean it will be completely dry, as a few light showers will still be possible. Throughout the day, clouds will stick around, with passing scattered showers. These should stay on the lighter side, so not much will accumulate. Because of the thick clouds, highs will only top out near 51 degrees. Showers will continue to be possible overnight, and look to become a bit more likely early Saturday morning. A period of more steady rain could setup once again, but rainfall rates will be low. This will last throughout the middle of the day, before rain chances decrease in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the morning will be in the mid-40s, before rising to near 57 degrees during the day. Over the two day period, accumulations will stay under 0.50", with some locations closer to 1".





Up Next: Sunday brings a much calmer setup with most of the rain clearing out, though a spotty stray drizzle could still pop up. Temperatures rebound nicely, climbing into the mid to upper 60s. Early next week, another push of cooler air slides in, dropping Monday’s highs into the 50s and bringing temperatures close to frost levels by daybreak Tuesday. The chill won’t last long—a gradual warmup settles in by midweek.

