St. Francisville hosts annual Christmas in the Country parade

ST. FRANCISVILLE - The annual Christmas in the Country parade rolled through St. Francisville on Sunday, spreading holiday cheer as beads were tossed out to parade-goers along the route.

The parade featured about 30 floats, all decorated to fit this year's theme, "Meet Me Under The Mistletoe." The theme aimed to give the parade the feeling of a Hallmark Christmas movie.

One parade participant said their float took about 20 hours to decorate.

"So our float ... [is] the Elf movie. We have Buddy the Elf. What our company does is we repair electric motors, so basically whenever Santa's workshop comes down, we come and repair it," said parade participant Chaney Ray.

WBRZ's own Sylvia Weatherspoon was the Grand Marshal for this year's parade.