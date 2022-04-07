Thursday PM Forecast: crisp and pleasant through weekend

Very dry and cool conditions will persist through Saturday. Highs will return to the 80s by Sunday with rain chances coming up next week.

Next 24 Hours: Typically, ideal conditions for maximum cooling are clear skies, dry air and light winds. Tonight, two of those three boxes are checked but elevated northwest winds of 10-15mph will have low temperatures bottoming out in the mid 40s. A weak, reinforcing front will come through the area on Friday, but with an extremely dry atmosphere already in place, it will be tough to notice. As the front passes, northwest winds will again increase and gust over 20mph at times. Skies will stay clear with low temperatures topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Up Next: The coolest part of the extended forecast is on Saturday morning. Low temperatures will be in the low 40s, but if winds lighten more than expected, a few typically cooler spots could sneak into the upper 30s. High temperatures will rebound into the mid 70s by afternoon and even more on Sunday getting back into the low 80s. Some clouds will start to develop late in the weekend and early next week, but precipitation is not slated to return until at least Monday afternoon. Then, several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be possible until a cold front sweeps through the area early Thursday. At this time, it appears as though the most favorable ingredients for severe weather will remain north of the area, but it is too early to call anything definitively. The area could receive a beneficial 1-3 inches of rain through next week—especially north and west of the city. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: With the base of an upper level trough centered over the area on Friday, the coldest air aloft in place could prevent high temperatures from reaching the 70s! On Friday, very low humidity values of around 20 percent and winds of 15 mph could create conditions favorable for wildfires. The National Weather Service will evaluate if any fire weather watches or warnings are needed. The coldest night of the extended forecast will follow with low temperatures in the low 40s and possibly upper 30s. At this time, frost is not expected as winds will remain in the 5-10mph range. If they slacken more, lower than expected temperatures could result in a few patches in southwest Mississippi. By Sunday, the influence of an upper level trough will begin to wane as it moves to the east and a deep ridge of high pressure will take hold over the Gulf South. As a result, sinking air will keep skies clear and humidity low as high temperatures warm back into the 80s. Increasing onshore flow will bring higher dew point temperatures and low temperatures back into the 60s overnight into Monday. As the upper level ridge budges farther east on Monday and Tuesday, a persistent and deep southwest flow will develop in the upper levels of the atmosphere. A series of weak, but fast moving disturbances will move through the area as moisture continues to increase from the surface into the low levels. Warming temperatures will result in some instability, especially in the afternoons near maximum temperatures, and isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms should be able to develop each day through the middle of next week. Overall, greater coverage is expected north and west with lesser activity south and east. A stronger upper level trough of low pressure and associated cold front will press through the area Wednesday night into Thursday. While wind shear may become slightly more favorable for stronger thunderstorms, the most favorable ingredients for severe weather are pegged to be north of the area at this time. The cold front will sweep through with a band of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday morning followed by slightly cooler and drier air.

