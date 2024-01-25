Thursday PM Forecast: A few more rounds of rain, turning drier this weekend

The Flood Watch has been canceled across southeast Louisiana, but that doesn't mean we're done with rain. Although amounts should be lower, the Storm Station is tracking few more waves of rain are Friday and into Saturday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Much of the area continues to catch a break from the rain on Thursday night. We’ll keep the cloud cover, and some patches of dense fog are not out of the question early Friday. That will especially be the case near the coast. It will also be mild with an overnight low near 60°. On Friday morning, we expect isolated showers to arrive out of the south. Isolated showers will be possible for much of the day with a high near 70°. Widespread flash flooding is not anticipated on Friday.

While most capital area rivers have remained within their banks from recent heavy rain, the Tangipahoa River at Robert is project to crest in moderate flood state on Friday. At moderate flood stage, secondary roads north of Robert and low spots along Highway 22 south of Robert can flood.

Up Next: Another wave of showers and storms arrives on Friday night. These storms will persist into the early morning hours on Saturday before drying out. Through Saturday, an additional 1-3” of rain is possible with locally higher amounts not out of the question in thunderstorms. This rain should fall over a longer period of time, resulting in less of a flood concern for Saturday. Regardless, there could be a few localized spots that see street flooding and/or ponding in low-lying areas.

Saturday afternoon looks rather pleasant with some lingering clouds. While highs may reach 70° on Saturday, Sunday will be the cooler day with highs in the upper-50s. We be dry for the second half of the weekend, and that trend continues for much of next week.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.