Thursday AM Forecast: Warm and muggy with just a few showers

A slightly drier trend will last for the first half of the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures today will hit the low 90s by early afternoon. Only a few locations will see rain today while many stay dry. A few isolated thunderstorms will run their course in the afternoon. If you see any rain, or even thick cloud cover from a nearby storm, that will bring temperatures down in the peak of the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be warm and muggy. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Up Next: Friday and Saturday will be warm with temperatures in the low to mid-90s. A stray shower or two will bubble up in the afternoon. Most areas will stay dry. If you are planning something for the weekend, Saturday will be the drier day of the two. The majority of the area will see showers on Sunday afternoon. Any shower activity will clear up overnight. Temperatures will continue to trend near 90°. More scattered afternoon showers will be in the forecast early next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

No developments expected for the next 5 days.