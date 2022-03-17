Thursday AM Forecast: Strong storms possible overnight into Friday morning

The WBRZ viewing area is under a heightened risk for hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes on Friday morning.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Today will be calm and clear. Skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s this afternoon. Some areas may see 80° very briefly. Temperatures will only fall into the upper 60s tonight. After midnight tonight, showers and storms will start to build in.

Up Next: Storms will start to build in just after midnight into Friday morning. A LEVEL 2/5 SLIGHT risk has been assigned to the entire area. This means these storms have all the ingredients they need to pack a punch with hail, damaging winds, and a tornado or two. Be sure you have a way to receive warnings in the event storms in your area do turn severe. The most active hours of the morning will be between midnight and 5 a.m. After that, some rain will linger until 9 a.m. as storms clear from west to east.

Friday storms will be ushered through the area along a cold front, but the temperature change on the other side will be minimal. Friday night into Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 40s. If you are headed to the Wearin of the Green parade early, be sure to wear layers. Temperatures will not warm out of the 50s until late morning. The parade rolls out at 10a.m. Afternoon highs will be near 70°. Sunday will be a bit warmer with temperatures in the mid-70s. Monday will be mostly clear before scattered showers return on Tuesday. Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning will be active with showers and storms overnight again. Stay with the Storm Station as we track it out. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— severe thunderstorms —please have access to alerts through Friday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.