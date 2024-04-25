Thursday AM Forecast: Staying warm and dry through the weekend

We remain warm and dry through the weekend. Winds will increase as well as humidity levels to end the week.

Today & Tonight: Thursday morning will start off mild, with temperatures near 60°. With elevated dew points this morning, patchy fog may develop right around sunrise. Once the sun rises, any fog will quickly burn off and temperatures will begin to warm. By noon, temps will already be near 80°, topping out in the upper 80s around the Capital Area. Similar to Wednesday, because of an increase of moisture in the atmosphere, we will see added cloud cover this afternoon.

Clouds will continue to build in overnight, resulting in mostly cloudy conditions by early Friday morning. The added clouds and elevated winds tomorrow morning will keep lows in the mid-60s.

Up Next: As we move towards the weekend, conditions will remain warm and dry. Friday afternoon will see temperatures back near 87° despite mainly cloudy conditions. Both Saturday and Sunday will see enough sunshine to send afternoon highs closer to the 90 degree mark, flirting with previous record highs. Winds also stay elevated all weekend, between 10-25 mph out of the southeast with gusts even higher. The winds continue to usher in more gulf moisture and while rain chances stay close to none over the weekend, an increase in moisture will make things feel a bit more humid. Monday brings our next reasonable chance for rain as a front off to the northwest will allow for scattered showers and storms to develop that afternoon. Severe weather is not a concern with this system. The above average warmth looks to continue into the new month with no relief in sight.

