No. 10 LSU looks to win final series of regular season over Liberty
BATON ROUGE - No. 10 LSU Softball has a chance to end their regular season on a high note with a chance at a series win over Liberty Saturday night.
The Tigers won the first game of the series Friday night with a score of 4-0.
They scored two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings after a slow start at the plate, but were able to get the job done in game one.
LSU has not won a weekend series since late March when they swept Texas A&M.
This is the final series of the regular season as the Tigers head to Auburn, AL next week for the SEC Tournament.
First pitch against Liberty is set for 6:00 p.m. Saturday night at Tiger Park and the game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network+.
