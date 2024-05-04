No. 10 LSU looks to win final series of regular season over Liberty

Courtesy: @LSUSoftball

BATON ROUGE - No. 10 LSU Softball has a chance to end their regular season on a high note with a chance at a series win over Liberty Saturday night.

The Tigers won the first game of the series Friday night with a score of 4-0.

They scored two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings after a slow start at the plate, but were able to get the job done in game one.

LSU has not won a weekend series since late March when they swept Texas A&M.

This is the final series of the regular season as the Tigers head to Auburn, AL next week for the SEC Tournament.

First pitch against Liberty is set for 6:00 p.m. Saturday night at Tiger Park and the game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network+.