Thursday AM Forecast: Hot weather and afternoon storms hold on as July wraps up

Hot and humid conditions continue with afternoon storms likely through Friday. A front could bring more rain into the weekend before drier air arrives Sunday.

Today & Tonight: Thursday will begin mostly sunny, helping temperatures climb quickly into the low to mid 90s by midday. With high humidity in place, it’ll feel more like 108° or hotter during the afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire Capital Region from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Clouds will increase through the day, and scattered storms are expected to develop by mid-afternoon, continuing into the evening. About 50% of the WBRZ viewing area is likely to see rain. Overnight, showers will taper off and skies will gradually clear, with lows dipping into the mid-70s.

Up Next: Friday will bring more of the same: hot, mostly sunny skies early, followed by afternoon storms. Thanks to high moisture and an approaching front, some storms could be strong—bringing heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. If you have outdoor plans, be ready to head inside if storms pop up.

Over the weekend, the same front will continue to impact the forecast. The timing and exact track will determine who gets more rain and who stays drier. It’s possible a line of storms could form and move through Saturday, but it’s too early to be sure. Rain chances look lower by Sunday and into early next week as some drier air moves in.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected during the next 7 days.

