Saturday AM forecast: Storms moving east, turning cooler later today

Severe storms and flash flooding will move away from the Capital Region Saturday as a cold front moves through. Conditions improve later today, but gusty winds and clouds will remain, with cooler weather following.

Today and tonight: Saturday morning started stormy. Some severe weather was observed, but heavy rain seemed to be the big issue. Some storms will still be capable of producing heavy rain through mid-morning. At this time all Tornado and Flood watches have been canceled.

As a cold front pushes through, improving conditions are expected late in the day. Highs today have already occurred, and temperatures will steadily drop before falling into the 40s tonight.





Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast

Up Next: Sunday turns noticeably cooler and breezy, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s. Offshore winds strengthen behind the front, leading to hazardous marine conditions. Winds gradually ease late Sunday into Sunday night.

What to look out for: Cold mornings return early next week. Lows Monday and Tuesday mornings drop into the lower 30s north of Baton Rouge and the low 40s south, with chilly afternoons to follow. Temperatures will remain close to normal for January, which will feel quite cool considering the warmer temperatures we’ve experienced in the past few weeks.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Dave

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.