Thursday AM Forecast: Big changes coming in with the next front in less than 24 hours

Friday will start warm and muggy and will end cold and windy with some rain in between. Check out the timeline below.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Good morning! Today will trend a bit warmer than yesterday with high temperatures near 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Tonight, will be muggy with temperatures in the 60s and the rain starts up early tomorrow morning.

Up Next: On Friday, our next cold front will approach from the northwest. This one is expected to be a significant rainmaker. Rain will start up early, before sunrise and rain will become widespread by 7a.m. There will be rain on and off through the morning and we will dry up in time for the evening commute on Friday. Preliminary rainfall totals are expected to be 1-3 inches with isolated higher amounts. It is possible that the typical problem spots hold water on Friday. Keep an eye out for the low spots. As the front passes, cooler air and windy conditions will move in on the other side. Temperatures will be falling FAST. High temperatures for Friday will be reached before 9a.m. and that means the afternoon will be colder than the morning. Dress for the 50s on Friday.

The weekend will be dry, but you may need to break out the winter gear. Saturday morning will have windchills in the 30s and high temperatures will be capped in the low 50s. Stubborn cloud may drop a some drizzle in the evening hours on Saturday. Rainfall will be so light that it will not be measurable if you see it at all. It will be chilly on Sunday as well with highs again maxing out in the low 50s. There won’t be much of a warmup until mid-next week. Monday temperatures will be in the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies and a stray shower possible. Tuesday and Wednesday are trending warmer as temperatures get closer to 70°. A few showers will continue to be possible, but we are not tracking any total washouts next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— Thunderstorms and Cold Temperatures—please have access to alerts through Saturday.