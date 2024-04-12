Three women arrested after multi-agency raids at massage parlors

BATON ROUGE - Three women have been arrested after authorities raided separate massage parlors Wednesday.

The raids were led by the FBI, but involved numerous state agencies, including the State Fire Marshal's Office.

In April, authorities began investigating Yu Garden Spa on S. Harrells Ferry Road in Baton Rouge for prostitution. Wednesday afternoon, a warrant was executed on the business where Zhongwei Cai was arrested for offering sexual favors during massages. Baton Rouge Police Special Response Team members also found $1,883 hidden in a closet.

Qiong Wang and Xin Liu were accused of similar illegal acts at Olive Massage on Coursey Blvd.

Undercover agents, disguised as clients, entered the business and confirmed the women were offering sexual acts during the massages for more money.

While searching the business, authorities found $651 in cash, several mail documents, several cell phones, and numerous containers of condoms.

All three women are charged with prostitution by massage and pandering.