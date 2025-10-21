78°
Latest Weather Blog
Three Texans killed in plane crash in Lafayette Parish
CARENCRO — Three people died Tuesday morning in a plane crash in Lafayette Parish, multiple local outlets reported.
Three Texans were killed, KLFY reported. Their names are as follows:
Bruce Verduyn, 58, of The Woodlands, Texas
Lydia Laws, 46, of Spring, Texas
Justin Ramsey, 42, of The Woodlands, Texas
The plane crash happened near the intersection of West Gloria Switch Road and La. 93.
Officials are urging that people avoid the area.
Trending News
No information about how the crash happened has been released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Work ramps up on next phase of Intracoastal Bridge replacement in Port...
-
Nearly 100-year-old building gets makeover as part of mayor's plan for downtown...
-
Alleged drug dealer with gun, another man with weapon arrested at Southern...
-
Three people dead in plane crash in Lafayette Parish
-
Funeral arrangements announced for barber killed in shooting over tattoo disagreement
Sports Video
-
WATCH: Southern interim coach Fred McNair speaks to media for first time...
-
Southern University head coach Terrence Graves fired after 1-6 start to Jaguars'...
-
LSU drops 10 spots in AP Top 25 Poll after loss to...
-
Catholic rolls past Central
-
Liberty drops 52 points to spoil Zachary's undefeated streak