Three sisters hurt in rollover crash on I-12 Tuesday

Photo: The Times-Picayune

COVINGTON - Three sisters who all go to the same high school were hurt in a major crash on I-12 Tuesday morning.

Staff at Archbishop Hanna High School told The Times-Picayune one of the victims was 18-year-old Alisha Wischkaemper, a senior student who played on the volleyball team. Alisha's sisters Sienna, an eighth-grader, and Kristin, a sophomore, were also injured.

All three are involved in athletics at the school, including Kristin who played on the girls' soccer team. The team was scheduled to compete for a state title in Hammond just hours after the crash.

“We’re dedicating that for the Wischkamper family and we’re sending a lot of prayers to the family,” Athletic Director Mike Perniciaro told WWL-TV.

State Police said the crash happened near Covington around 7:45 a.m. as the girls were heading west on the interstate. Their sedan reportedly struck an SUV and flipped, ejecting one of the teens who wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

Officials have not given an update on the victims' conditions since Tuesday morning, though one of them was airlifted to a hospital.

An adult and two children who were inside the other vehicle were not hurt.