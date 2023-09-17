79°
Three people hurt in shooting at event center along Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a shooting that happened at an event center along Airline Highway around 4 a.m. Sunday.
According to Baton Rouge police officers, the suspects and motive are unknown. The three people, two males and one female, were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting happened at The Main Attraction Event Center, which hosts weddings and parties. It is unclear if the victims were attending an event.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call (225) 389-2000.
